Bon Iver Shares New Song “There’s A Rhythm” With Music Video

Bon Iver unveils a captivating music video for their latest single, “There’s A Rhythm,” a song from the band’s album SABLE, fABLE, as stated by Shore Fire Media. “There’s A Rhythm” is a gentle masterpiece, led by Justin Vernon, lead singer, with gentle soothing vocals. The song leads into Bon Iver’s folk-sounding, combining both acoustic and atmospheric synths, with subtle percussion, and deep lyrics. It is both expansive and intimate, a quality longtime Bon Iver fans will recognize.

The video opens up to a projection of a fire-lit shack, with Vernon sitting in front of the screen before he abruptly gets up and leaves off screen, and someone in a full black body suit grabs the chair and goes off screen as well. Vernon then comes back in a black robe before going in the middle of the screen while the projection changes various locations and climates, with Vernon changing outfits various times.

Later, the band members appear on each side of Vernon, with them switching interchangeably between the locations. Vernon slowly begins to turn into a salmon colored silhouette before disappearing entirely, leaving only the backdrop behind. The video, much like the song, is haunting, meditative, and emotionally rich; the visuals depict a journey that hints at the themes of presence, change, and disappearance.

The visual direction of Bon Iver’s journey echoes the layered textures of music, inviting viewers into a surreal world.

SABLE, fABLE Tracklist

THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS

S P E Y S I D E

AWARDS SEASON

Short Story

Everything Is Peaceful Love

Walk Home

Day One (feat. Dijon and Flock of Dimes)

From

I’ll Be There

If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim)

There’s A Rhythmn

Au Revoir