Haim Team Up With Bon Iver For New Song “Tie You Down”

Steven Taylor October 10th, 2025 - 5:36 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Rock trio Haim announced today a new deluxe re-release of I Quit, their fourth studio album released earlier in June of this year. Commemorating this announcement was the release of the deluxe version’s first new track, a collaboration with indie folk band Bon Iver titled “Tie You Down.” The track can be found the band’s YouTube.

The slow, reflective and mellow track features singers both from Haim and Bon Iver duetting vocals across the entire track to create a unique harmony. The song “blends HAIM’S genre-bending sound with Bon Iver’s signature vocal,” and creates a track that feels lowkey, subdued and personal. Fans of both artists are sure to be pleased to hear the collaboration of these two groups on a track that highlights the strengths of both.

“Tie You Down” is the first single off of the deluxe release of I Quit. As well, it is the first of three bonus tracks packaged alongside the original album’s 15 songs as part of this new release. In addition to “Tie You Down,” the other bonus songs are the until-now unreleased tracks “The Story of Us” and “Even The Bad Times.” The deluxe release will come next week on Friday, October 17th. Haim themselves will be appearing at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on October 13th performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the 14th. Shortly after, starting on October 24th, they will be performing across the United Kingdom as part of the UK leg for their I Quit Tour, with six showings from then until October 31st.