Bon Iver Joins Daniel Caesar On Collaborative New Single “Moon”

Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 8:21 PM

Canadian R&B artist Daniel Caesar recenlty announced a new album, Son Of Spergy, set for release on October 24th. Today, the artist released the third single for his latest project. Titled “Moon,” the new single is a collaborative track featuring indie folk band Bon Iver. It can be found on Caesar’s YouTube channel.

The slow and soulful song features piano and guitar work over light and heavenly vocals. The song’s lyrics are deep and introspective, speaking on the nature of fighting and of the self. The lyrics ask who will fight for the singer, who will “be my Jesus?” as they fight for others. A transition just before the four minute mark has the song go silent. “Violence is as violence does” are the words that break that silence with heavenly synths. entering the second part of the song referred to simply as “Part II: Violence.” “Is this what you call love? Someday I will leave your home, I’ll bе a man, I’ll make my own” are some of the lines that stand out in this excellent ending.

“Moon” is not the only track to be written and performed by Caesar alongside Bon Iver. “Sins of The Father,” the twelfth and final track off Son of Spergy, will also feature the acclaimed indie group. “Moon” is also the third single released from this upcoming album, after “Have A Baby (With Me)” and “Call On Me.” Son of Spergy is set for release next month on October 24th, and will feature 12 songs, including “Moon.”