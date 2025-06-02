Evanescence Teases Upcoming Collaboration With K.Flay “Fight Like A Girl” From Ballerina Film

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 12:16 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Evanescence and K.Flay have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration on the explosive new song, “Fight Like A Girl.” The track is featured as the first end title song in Ballerina, which is the hotly anticipated film set in the world of John Wick. Both the song and the film are out on June 6.

Co-written by Amy Lee, K.Flay, Dylan Eiland and film composer Tyler Bates, who also produced the track, “Fight Like A Girl” follows the release of Halsey and Lee’s thunderous track “Hand That Feeds,” the first original song recently revealed from the film in early May.

Fueled by fierce energy and defiance, “Fight Like A Girl” channels the film’s themes of vengeance, resilience, and female empowerment, mirroring its adrenaline-pumping intensity and emotional depth. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves, is set to electrify audiences with its high-octane action and raw emotional stakes. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad, the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock