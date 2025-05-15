Evanescence’s Amy Lee Joins Halsey Onstage For Live Debut Of “Hand That Feeds” During LA Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Evanescence‘s Amy Lee and singer Halsey performed their collaborative song, “Hand That Feeds” live for the first time when the band supported Halsey at her show on May 14, at the famed Hollywood Bowl. The song is taken from the new John Wick spin-off movie, Ballerina, which is due in theaters on June 6.

The film marks the first big-screen spinoff for the popular Wick series and it stars Ana de Armas as Eve, who is an assassin seeking revenge on the people who killed her family. When “Hand That Feeds” was first announced on May 6, Lee went on her social media to write: “So thrilled to bring you a new song, ‘Hand That Feeds’ with Halsey. We’ve been fans of each other’s work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment.”

The singer adds: “We already had the Hollywood Bowl show in place when Lionsgate invited us to work on a song for the Ballerina Movie together and it’s finally time to serve it UP! Cannot wait for you all to hear!!”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock