Hayley Williams Warns Racists, Sexists, and Anti-Trans People Against Attending Her Upcoming Tour

Khalliah Gardner November 29th, 2025 - 8:09 PM

Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, has sent a clear message to her fans and people who might come to their concerts. She announced that she does not want racists, sexists, or anti-trans individuals at her upcoming tour. This shows her strong dedication to inclusivity and equality. Williams has been known for both her music skills and speaking out on social issues. Her latest actions show she supports diversity and opposes discrimination. By tackling this issue directly, she shows her commitment to making sure everyone feels safe and welcome at her concerts.

This announcement aligns with a trend in the music world and elsewhere, where more artists are speaking out for social justice and human rights. By not allowing people with discriminatory beliefs at her concerts, Williams keeps these events welcoming to all. Many fans admire her genuine nature and support her bravery in standing up for her values. According to NME, Williams has stated, ““I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden,”. Williams also stated “I think that’s a hard line for me now. I hope it naturally happens that people who do harbour those harmful ideologies aren’t going to feel welcome, because they’re going to walk in the door and realise that the gang’s all here, all banded together around something positive,”.

As the tour gets closer, William’s message is both a warning and an invitation. She encourages fans who share her values to enjoy music with her while opposing discrimination. This action shows she stands by her beliefs and sets an example for other artists on how they can help create a more inclusive world.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin