Hayley Williams Of Paramore Shares Cinematic New Video For “Glum”

Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 11:37 AM

Earlier this month, Hayley Williams surprised fans by dropping a collection of 17 singles, which were produced entirely by Daniel James and today, the artist has unveiled a music video for the single, “Glum,”that is directed by Paramore bandmate Zac Farro and AJ Gibboney.

As a whole, the music video is pretty neat by how each scene shows Willams performing the pop-rock ditty in various locations. Each clip gives viewers an insight of how emotional and distraught the artist is, while she sings out the deep and honest lyrics. “Glum” sees the artist subverting her own voice by using vocal presets to striking effect as the track meditates on loneliness.

Other standouts tune are “Whim,” which is a easy Americana earworm with a songwriting backbone that nods to her Nashville root, and “Ice in My OJ,” a thoroughly modern track that pairs sharp production with some of Williams’ most biting and humorous lyrics to date.

