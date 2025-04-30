Turnstile Unveil New Double Single “Birds” & “Seein’ Stars” Featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Blood Orange’s Devonte Hynes

Home News Michael Ferrara April 30th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

The fascinating group that goes by Turnstile has dropped a new double single titled “Birds” and “Seein’ Stars” with features of Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Blood Orange’s Devonte Hynes. These songs are the prelude to their upcoming summer album, Never Enough, which most certainly has fans on the edge of their seats in high anticipation for this project release. Listen to the new singles and watch along to the double music video below.

Turnstile is a dynamic American hardcore punk band from Baltimore, Maryland, formed in 2010. The group consists of vocalist Brendan Yates, bassist Franz Lyons, drummer Daniel Fang, guitarist Pat McCrory and rhythm guitarist Meg Mills. Known for their high-energy performances and genre-blending sound, Turnstile has released several acclaimed works, including their debut album Nonstop Feeling (2015), Time & Space (2018) and Glow On (2021). Their music incorporates elements of melodic hardcore and alternative rock, drawing influences from bands like Bad Brains and Inside Out. In 2023, they received Grammy nominations for songs like “Holiday” and “Blackout,” highlighting their growing mainstream recognition.

Turnstile’s double single “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds” showcases the band’s evolving sound and visual artistry. “Seein’ Stars,” featuring Hayley Williams and Devonté Hynes, delves into emotional disorientation and the cyclical nature of heartbreak, employing minimalist lyrics and a hypnotic groove to convey vulnerability. In contrast, “Birds” explores themes of personal liberation and the importance of connection, using metaphorical imagery to express the journey from uncertainty to self-realization. The accompanying double music video, directed by Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, visually complements these themes, transitioning from intimate, slow-motion scenes to a dynamic live performance, reflecting the songs’ emotional arcs.