David Byrne Plays Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” Live For First Time Since 2006, Covers Paramore’s “Hard Times”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

According to Stereogum.com, on September 16, David Byrne kicked off his tour with a performance at Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh. Byrne celebrated his vast iconic catalogue by performing songs from his new album for the first time along with Talking Heads’ classics and a Paramore cover.

According to setlist.fm, Byrne performed Talking Heads’ “Heaven,” “And She Was,” “Houses In Motion,” “(Nothing But) Flowers,” “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody),” “Slippery People,” “Burning Down The House,” “Life During Wartime,” “Once In A Lifetime” and “Psycho Killer,” which was the first time the artist had performed the latter live since 2006.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K. (@rival9500)

Byrne also played “Strange Overtones,” his collab with Brian Eno and played Who Is The Sky? tracks “Don’t Be Like That” and “I Met The Buddha At A Downtown Party” live for the first time. The singer also covered Paramore’s “Hard Times,” from 2017’s After Laughter. Byrne has worked at length with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, not only have they covered each other’s music but Williams is featured on Who Is The Sky?‘s “What Is The Reason For It?” and they have recently announced a new song “Open The Door,” which is set to be the end credits song they have written for Netflix’s upcoming film The Twits, which is an animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s work.