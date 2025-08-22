The Linda Lindas Invite Paramore’s Hayley Williams Onstage In London For Performance Of “Racist, Sexist Boy”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez
During a live performance of their breakout track “Racist, Sexist Boy,” the punk rock group The Linda Lindas brought out a surprise guest: Hayley Williams of Paramore fame. As Stereogum reports, the rock legend came out on stage alongside the Linda Lindas during a performance at O2 Academy Islington in London. Her surprise appearance was captured on an Instagram video.
View this post on Instagram
Williams’ appearance isn’t entirely out of nowhere. Two of the group’s members are daughters to Carlos de la Garza, a record producer who’s worked on some of Paramore’s recent releases. After their pivot to full-time music making following the group’s viral fame, the Linda Lindas also toured alongside Paramore and appeared on the Paramore remix album Re: This is Why, remixing the song “The News.” The Linda Lindas also took an opportunity to record a TikTok alongside Williams after their performance.
@isabela.salaza.r Fitted up #fyp #hayleywilliams #london #thelindalindas ♬ Originalton – doni
The Linda Lindas are set to perform at the Seattle music festival Bumbershoot at the end of this month, where the young group will be once again finding themselves amongst older peers including groups like Weezer. Hayley Williams has found herself pretty busy too, releasing 17 new songs on her website back in July and slowly trickling out videos for many of these new tracks. Also back in July, she joined a live performance by Bleachers at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, not unlike her surprise appearance with the Linda Lindas this month.