The Linda Lindas Invite Paramore’s Hayley Williams Onstage In London For Performance Of “Racist, Sexist Boy”

Steven Taylor August 22nd, 2025 - 3:40 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

During a live performance of their breakout track “Racist, Sexist Boy,” the punk rock group The Linda Lindas brought out a surprise guest: Hayley Williams of Paramore fame. As Stereogum reports, the rock legend came out on stage alongside the Linda Lindas during a performance at O2 Academy Islington in London. Her surprise appearance was captured on an Instagram video.

Williams’ appearance isn’t entirely out of nowhere. Two of the group’s members are daughters to Carlos de la Garza, a record producer who’s worked on some of Paramore’s recent releases. After their pivot to full-time music making following the group’s viral fame, the Linda Lindas also toured alongside Paramore and appeared on the Paramore remix album Re: This is Why, remixing the song “The News.” The Linda Lindas also took an opportunity to record a TikTok alongside Williams after their performance.