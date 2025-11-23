Alissa White-Gluz Parts Ways From Arch Enemy And Releases Debut Solo Single “The Room Where She Died”

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 23rd, 2025 - 3:29 PM

Alissa White-Gluz, the talented singer from Arch Enemy, has decided to leave the band to start her solo career. According to Blabbermouth, she released her first solo song called “The Room Where She Died,” which begins a new phase in her music journey. White-Gluz recently left Arch Enemy, ending her time of sharing her powerful voice with the band. Now focusing on a solo career, fans are excited to see what she creates on her own. Her new song “The Room Where She Died” is an impressive start, mixing her well-known growls with a haunting tune that shows off her skill and creativity as an artist.

Blabbermouth also stated the new single gives fans an exciting preview of her upcoming solo album, which will feature tracks showcasing White-Gluz’s skills as both a singer and songwriter. Each song is expected to highlight how well she expresses deep emotions through music. One example is “The Room Where She Died,” where she skillfully puts emotion into the piece. The single grabs listeners with its strong and emotional sound, taking them on a journey full of raw feelings. Her voice, combined with powerful lyrics and haunting tunes, makes a lasting impact.

With this release, White-Gluz shows off her unique style and begins a promising solo career. Known as the lead singer of Arch Enemy, she offers fans something familiar yet refreshingly different. Her distinctive voice is now exploring new areas and pushing creative limits. Long-time fans will recognize her vocal talent but will also be intrigued by her new artistic direction. As excitement grows for her upcoming solo album, “The Room Where She Died” serves not just as a song but as an exciting preview of the innovative music path she’s taking.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva