Arch Enemy Unveil Intriguing New Single & Video “Paper Tiger”

Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

Before Swedish extreme metal band Arch Enemy unleash their 12th studio album, Blood Dynasty, the band has revealed the ultimate single and video for “Paper Tiger.” The full album is slated for release on March 28, through Century Media Records. “With Blood Dynasty almost here, we thought we’d sneak in another single for you.” says founder and guitarist Michael Amott.

The artist adds: “‘Paper Tiger’ is a personal favorite because these riffs are so much fun to play. The accompanying video was shot on a German airfield last summer with our visionary friend Mumpi. Turn it up and let it roar!” As for the music video, each scene sees Arch Enemy performing the tune inside a dark world.

Blood Dynasty delivers 11 brand-new tracks brimming with the band’s signature crushing guitar riffs and intense guttural energy. Pre-order the album here. In support of the new album, Arch Enemy has announced the European Blood Dynasty 2025 Tour, which will be commencing on October 10, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany and concluding on November 15, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The tour will feature special guests Amorphis, Eluveitie, and Gatecreeper.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva