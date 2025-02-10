Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz Teams Up With Savage Lands For New Single & Video “Ruling Queen”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Today, Arch Enemy has shared the blockbuster video for their star-studded new single, Savage Lands, which is several fierce defenders of our natural habitat. But this supergroup are not acting when it comes to preserving the world’s ecosystems. After witnessing how land developers are tearing down Costa Rica’s rain forest, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and his old guitarist Sylvain Demercastel decided they were not going to sit around and rust in peace.

Back in 2022, they started Savage Lands, which is the music industry’s first artist-run environmental non-profit. 100 percent of the royalties from the organization’s first feature-length album will support their ongoing preservation projects in Costa Rica and other countries. Army of the Trees features members of Sepultura, Heilung, Lord of the Lost and other metallic superstars. On the album’s new single “Ruling Queen”, Savage Lands call on metal’s blue-haired heroine along with one of its strongest axemen to help defend their turf.

“Art and activism converge in a space of meaning, and that is where I choose to stand”, says Arch Enemy front woman Alissa White-Gluz. “Metalheads have always been powerful and passionate people in my eyes. I hold deep gratitude for Savage Lands and their relentless work in safeguarding the fragile beauty of Costa Rica’s ecosystem.”

“It has been my pleasure and honor to be part of this unbelievable project”, Obituary guitarist Kenneth Andrews says. “Let’s do our part!”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva