Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz Joins Dragonforce For Anthemic New Single “Burning Heart”

Today, Grammy nominated extreme power metal legends Dragonforce has unleashed a new official music video for an alternate version of their recent album track, “Burning Heart,” featuring Alissa White-Gluz. Originally released as a bonus track on select editions of the band’s celebrated 2024 album, Warp Speed Warriors, the special version supported by White-Gluz’s distinctive vocals is now out as its own single.

Formed in 1999, Dragonforce has earned their reputation as the world’s fastest band through their power metal anthems filled with spectacular guitar solos, including the iconic platinum-selling hit “Through the Fire and Flames.” Several of the songs on Warp Speed Warriors have already gained over a million streams on Spotify.

While talking about the song, Gluz says: “As a long time DragonForce fan, it was such a fun experience to sing Burning Heart! This band knows no speed limits – even as a vocalist I found myself tripping over consonants trying to keep up. It was a refreshing challenge! I’m happy to be a part of such a cool song and video!”

Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li adds: “Alissa has been one of my favorite metal vocalists for a long time. I’m thrilled that the stars aligned, allowing us to collaborate on this track. I believe ‘Burning Heart’ is the perfect song for Alissa to showcase her remarkable vocal range and her stunning performance has elevated the song to another level.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva