Arch Enemy Unveil Mesmerizing New Video For “Illuminate The Path”

Katie Poon August 25th, 2025 - 10:48 PM

Death metal band Arch Enemy released a new music video for their song “Illuminate The Path” on August 20. “Illuminate The Path” has been a fan favorite off the band’s latest album, Blood Dynasty. The music video release follows their most recent music video for their song “A Million Suns”.

Directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus, the music video begins with an electric guitar in a blue and smoky atmosphere. As the intensity of the music increases, multiple shots of the band playing instruments with flashing lights appear, focusing on lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz as vocals appear in the song.

The “Illuminate The Path” music video perfectly encapsulates the energy and feelings evoked from the song with fast-paced shots and a variety of angles and effects. “Illuminate The Path” uses a mix of passionate vocals, impactful guitar and drums to convey a fight to live and never give up in challenges from the world.

The music video comes weeks before Arch Enemy begins their European headline tour in October 2025 with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER.