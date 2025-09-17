Arch Enemy Drops New Song “Break The Spell” From New Deluxe Edition of Blood Dynasty to be Released October 2025

Home News Skylar Jameson September 17th, 2025 - 8:44 PM

Arch Enemy has just released a brand new single titled “Break The Spell”. This song comes shortly after they released the music video for their fan favorite track “Illuminate The Path”. “Break The Spell” also comes with a visual in the form of a lyric video by 12Inch Media. The song itself is heavy with guttural vocals, intense drums, and angsty lyrics. Then, the lyric video centers around a girl in water. Check out the song and watch the lyric video below!

The band spoke on their new song “Break The Spell” by saying, “‘Break The Spell’ is a raw, introspective journey through despair and resilience. It confronts mortality, fear, and emotional collapse — yet refuses to surrender. Haunting and defiant, it transforms pain into empowerment, offering strength to anyone fighting through dark times.”

And it doesn’t end there for Arch Enemy, as they have announced their new deluxe version of Blood Dynasty, which will include three bonus tracks. You can look forward to that deluxe album’s release on October 10th. The deluxe version follows the release of the standard version of Blood Dynasty, which was put out in March. The new deluxe version will even feature the previously unreleased Arch Enemy track “Lachrymatory”. Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition) can be preordered now!

After the release of the Deluxe album, Arch Enemy will embark on their European tour, as the headlining act. They’ll be joined for support by Amorphis, Eluveitte and Gatecreeper opening the entire ordeal. Tickets and other information on the tour can be found here.