Arch Enemy Share Powerful New Song And Video “Sunset Over The Empire”

Swedish death metal band Arch Enemy has released another single ahead of their eleventh studio album, Deceivers. According to Blabbermouth, the band recently shared their new seven-inch single, “Sunset Over The Empire.” The single also has a video that was directed by Grupa13.

Since the announcement of their album release date, Arch Enemy has shared the album’s singles and videos, including “Handshake With Hell.” On the topic of the new single, the band’s founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott states, “Behold the ‘Sunset Over The Empire’, the fourth single from our upcoming Deceivers album! This is a faster song with some manic riffs and a relentless beat that I can envision becoming a ‘hit in the pit’! Lyrically, it’s sadly one of those that seems to ring more true with each and every passing nowadays…’Words turned to war, brother fighting brother, another false truce, as the people die…’. The accompanying video was shot in Poland with the Grupa13 team and doesn’t follow the lyrics slavishly but has a great message and vibe in its own right.” Listen to the new song below.

Along with “Sunset Over The Empire” and “Handshake With Hell”, the band also released “House of Mirrors” in November of last year. Singer Alissa White-Gluz revealed that the band’s decision to release more singles than usual is due to the way that music is consumed today, as well as part of their efforts to give people an opportunity to discover more of the band’s sound. Deceivers will be released on July 29 via Century Media Records.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva