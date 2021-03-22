New John Prine Live Album John Prine and Friends from Newport Folk Festival 2017 to Feature Appearances by Jim James, Justin Vernon, Roger Waters, Margo Price and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 22nd, 2021 - 10:23 PM

Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Roger Waters & Lucius all featured during John Prine and Friends’ 2017 appearance live at Newport Folk Festival. A new 180-gram vinyl pressing of the live recording is available for pre-order starting at 8:00 a.m. PT tomorrow, March 23 through Newport Folk and Oh Boy Records.

The album was produced with the support of the Prine Family. Each pre-order comes with a digital download of the recording upon checkout. Proceeds from sales of the vinyl will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation, who aim to help American musicians and music programs who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 is also responsible for the death of John Prine last April. Vernon and Price were among the artists who spoke out about what his life and music meant to them upon news of his passing. Vernon tweeted, “A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John Prine. He is my number 1.” Price was also “gutted” by the news, saying “My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.”

Price covered Prine’s “All the Best” soon after in remembrance. She wasn’t the only artist to pay tribute to the late legend in that way. A whole John Prine Tribute Show took place in June and All the Best Fest is set to be rebranded as a tribute festival when it returns in late 2021. The 2020 livestream edition of the Newport Folk Festival saw some additional respects paid for Prine, including a tribute version of “Hello in There” performed by Roger Waters and Lucius, who had performed the song with Prine during the 2017 appearance that’s now being released.

John Prine and Friends Tracklist:

1. Love, Love, Love

2. Glory of True Love

3. Long Monday

4. Taking a Walk

5. Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

6. Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow) (Featuring Justin Vernon)

7. Angel from Montgomery

8. Fish and Whistle

9. All the Best (Featuring Jim James)

10. Mexican Home

11. In Spite of Ourselves (Featuring Margo Price)

12. That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round

13. Sam Stone (Featuring Nathaniel Rateliff)

14. Hello in There (Featuring Roger Waters & Lucius)

15. Lake Marie

16. Paradise (Featuring Festival Artists)