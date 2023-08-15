DeYarmond Edison’s “Set Me Free”, Megafaun’s “Trials, Troubles, Tribulations” (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford, Fight The Big Bull) & Ticonderoga’s “Hands Up” (feat. Justin Vernon) Released From Upcoming Epoch Box Set

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

On August 18 a new box set called Epoch will reveal the untold, unabashed and unabridged story of DeYarmond Edison, the short lived but life changing band formed by childhood friends Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Justin Vernon and Joe Westerlund.

Across the five LPs, four CDs and a 11 chapter biography by journalist and executive producer Grayson Haver Currin, the collection charts the band’s complex evolution with the complete rise and fall of the formative songs DeYarmond Edison recorded as high school kids in Wisconsin, to the dismal year of experimentation and reinvention in the band’s adopted home of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Through its 83 unearthed recordings, Epoch also unpacks the period that came after the band’s sudden dissolution which includes solo work, sporadic reunions, and so many special collaborations. The ideast DeYarmond Edison developed are essential to understanding two decades of indispensable music that has come in the band’s wake.

Ahead of Friday’s release, three songs from Epoch’s fifth, final and post-breakup LP, Where We Belong, are available on digital platforms for the first time today.

A live performance of Megafaun’s Alan Lomax-inspired take on “Trials, Troubles, Tribulations” was recorded alongside Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight The Big Bull at the Sydney Opera House on 6/1/13 and it comes backed with Ticonderoga’s “Hands Up” featuring Justin Vernon, and DeYarmond Edison’s “Set Me Free,” an Allman-sized electric blues jam that closes out the entire box set.

The version of “Set Me Free” that ends Epoch dates back to 2004, caught live just days before DeYarmond Edison released their debut album. It captures the purity and spirit of the band’s friendship, and throughout Epoch a universal tale of small-town transcendence, coming of age and collective ambition emerges. The tune is filled with early and embarrassing, tense and triumphant, vulnerable and vital moments, the box set is a testament to the magic that can happen when no one’s looking.

Epoch Tracklist