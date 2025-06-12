Twenty One Pilots Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “The Contract”

Today, Grammy – winning rock sensation Twenty One Pilots have released “The Contract,” which is the first single off their forthcoming album, Breach, that will arriving in September through Fueled By Ramen. As a whole, the who number is great because follows the epic cliffhanger of last year’s record, Clancy and “The Contract” kicks off the highly-anticipated finale to the albums-long saga the band has been crafting since 2015’s Blurryface.
Along with the song, the band has announced THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025. The Live Nation promoted tour kicks off onSeptember 18, in Cincinnati, OH at TQL Stadium and continues with stadium and amphitheater performances across the U.S. and Canada. The tour closes with a show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25. For tickets and more information, click here.
THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 Dates
9/18 — Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium
9/20 — Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
9/23 — Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
9/24 — Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
9/27 — Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium9/28 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
9/30 — Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
10/1 — Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
10/4 — Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/5 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
10/7 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10/8 — Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/11 — Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/14 — Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
10/15 — Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/17 — Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
10/19 — Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/20 — Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/23 — Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi