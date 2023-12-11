Sarah McLachlan Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Feist

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Acclaimed Grammy and Juno award winning artist Sarah McLachlan has announced The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour, which will be live across North America next Summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 30 date run kicks off on Saturday, May 25 in Seattle with back to back shows at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery before making stops in Palm Springs, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Laval, Boston, Nashville and more ahead before wrapping up on Saturday, July 6 in Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre. Very special guest Feist will join on all dates across the tour other than Toronto, which will feature Allison Russell as support.

The upcoming Summer tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which was first released on October 22, 1993 by Le Studio. The album quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified platinum within a few weeks, by selling over three million copies worldwide to date. Hit singles include “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream,” “Good Enough” and others. The 30 anniversary tour will see McLachlan playing the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs in iconic venues across North America

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 12. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 15 at 12 p.m. local time at livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to pre sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 14 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the pre show soundcheck, autographed item, specially designed merch and much more. For additional information visit vipnation.com.

The press release McLachlan shares her thoughts about the upcoming tour: “I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it. I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

5/25 – 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

5/28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

5/30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *+

5/31- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

6/1 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

6/2 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

6/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

6/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +

6/7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/9 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +

6/10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +

6/11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

6/13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

6/14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +

6/16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

6/18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +

6/19 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

6/20 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell +

6/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

6/23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

6/24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +

6/26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

6/27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

6/29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

6/30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

7/2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +

7/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/5 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

7/6 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell