Lord Huron Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Support From Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby and More

Indie folk band Lord Huron has announced an expansive 2025 tour spanning North America, Europe, and the UK, with a roster of notable supporting acts joining them on select dates. Fans can expect performances from Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby, Lee Fields, Indigo De Souza, and S.G. Goodman throughout the tour, which begins in July and extends into November, according to Brooklyn Vegan.
The North American leg kicks off on July 18 at the Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, with Waxahatchee accompanying Lord Huron at their New York City show at Madison Square Garden on July 30. The tour will then head to Europe in September, with stops in Oslo, Paris, and London, among others. The band will return stateside in October, concluding the tour with a performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, January 28.
Adding to the excitement, Lord Huron is teasing a new single, “Who Laughs Last?” featuring actress Kristen Stewart, which will be released on Friday. The collaboration has already sparked significant anticipation among fans.
The tour follows Lord Huron’s tradition of delivering captivating live performances, complemented by their ability to craft atmospheric and cinematic music. With a dynamic lineup of opening acts, including indie icons and emerging talents, the 2025 tour promises to be a highlight for music fans.
Tour Dates:
North America:
04/26 — North Charleston, SC — High Water Festival
05/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort Theatre
05/23 — Boise, ID — Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
05/25 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater
05/26 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
05/28–05/29 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/31 — Salt Lake City, UT — Sandy Amphitheater
06/01 — Denver, CO — Outside Festival
07/18 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater with Indigo De Souza
07/19–07/20 — Chicago, IL — Fairgrounds at Salt Shed with Indigo De Souza
07/22 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory with Lee Fields
07/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre with Lee Fields
07/25–07/26 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle with Lee Fields
07/27 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park with Lee Fields
07/29 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion with Waxahatchee
07/30 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden with Waxahatchee
08/01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Mann with Lee Fields
08/03 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Lee Fields
08/05 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek with Lee Fields
08/07 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Outdoors with S.G. Goodman
08/08 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! with S.G. Goodman
08/09 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre with S.G. Goodman
Europe & UK:
09/04 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
09/05 — Stockholm, Sweden — Annexet
09/06 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Poolen
09/08 — Berlin, Germany — Tempodrom
09/09 — Warsaw, Poland — Klub Stodoła
09/10 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
09/11 — Zürich, Switzerland — Halle 622
09/13 — Paris, France — L’Olympia
09/14 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg
09/15 — Cologne, Germany — E-Werk
09/16 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
09/18 — Bristol, UK — Bristol Beacon
09/19 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
09/20 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
09/21 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
North America (Fall)
10/15 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre with Kevin Morby
10/17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center with Kevin Morby
10/18 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena with Kevin Morby
10/19 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Pavilion with Kevin Morby
10/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center with Kevin Morby
10/23 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse with Kevin Morby
10/24 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena with Kevin Morby
10/25 — Independence, MO — Cable Dahmer Arena with Kevin Morby
10/27 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory with Kevin Morby
10/29 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall with Kevin Morby
10/30 — Austin, TX — Moody Center with Feist
11/01 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre with Feist
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum with Feist
Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer