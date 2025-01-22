Lord Huron Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Support From Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby and More

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Indie folk band Lord Huron has announced an expansive 2025 tour spanning North America, Europe, and the UK, with a roster of notable supporting acts joining them on select dates. Fans can expect performances from Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby, Lee Fields, Indigo De Souza, and S.G. Goodman throughout the tour, which begins in July and extends into November, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The North American leg kicks off on July 18 at the Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, with Waxahatchee accompanying Lord Huron at their New York City show at Madison Square Garden on July 30. The tour will then head to Europe in September, with stops in Oslo, Paris, and London, among others. The band will return stateside in October, concluding the tour with a performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, January 28.

Adding to the excitement, Lord Huron is teasing a new single, “Who Laughs Last?” featuring actress Kristen Stewart, which will be released on Friday. The collaboration has already sparked significant anticipation among fans.

The tour follows Lord Huron’s tradition of delivering captivating live performances, complemented by their ability to craft atmospheric and cinematic music. With a dynamic lineup of opening acts, including indie icons and emerging talents, the 2025 tour promises to be a highlight for music fans.

Tour Dates:

North America:

04/26 — North Charleston, SC — High Water Festival

05/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort Theatre

05/23 — Boise, ID — Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

05/25 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

05/26 — Missoula, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

05/28–05/29 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/31 — Salt Lake City, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

06/01 — Denver, CO — Outside Festival

07/18 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater with Indigo De Souza

07/19–07/20 — Chicago, IL — Fairgrounds at Salt Shed with Indigo De Souza

07/22 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory with Lee Fields

07/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre with Lee Fields

07/25–07/26 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle with Lee Fields

07/27 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park with Lee Fields

07/29 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion with Waxahatchee

07/30 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden with Waxahatchee

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA — The Mann with Lee Fields

08/03 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Lee Fields

08/05 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek with Lee Fields

08/07 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Outdoors with S.G. Goodman

08/08 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! with S.G. Goodman

08/09 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre with S.G. Goodman

Europe & UK:

09/04 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

09/05 — Stockholm, Sweden — Annexet

09/06 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Poolen

09/08 — Berlin, Germany — Tempodrom

09/09 — Warsaw, Poland — Klub Stodoła

09/10 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

09/11 — Zürich, Switzerland — Halle 622

09/13 — Paris, France — L’Olympia

09/14 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

09/15 — Cologne, Germany — E-Werk

09/16 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

09/18 — Bristol, UK — Bristol Beacon

09/19 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

09/20 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

09/21 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

North America (Fall)

10/15 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre with Kevin Morby

10/17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center with Kevin Morby

10/18 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena with Kevin Morby

10/19 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Pavilion with Kevin Morby

10/21 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center with Kevin Morby

10/23 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse with Kevin Morby

10/24 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena with Kevin Morby

10/25 — Independence, MO — Cable Dahmer Arena with Kevin Morby

10/27 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory with Kevin Morby

10/29 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall with Kevin Morby

10/30 — Austin, TX — Moody Center with Feist

11/01 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre with Feist

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum with Feist

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer