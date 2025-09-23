Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah McLachlan, Ariana Grande and More Respond to Jimmy Kimmel’s Indefinite Hiatus

Home News Rhett Kaya September 23rd, 2025 - 12:00 AM

After ABC, the Disney-owned television network, suspended the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, various celebrities have responded in defense of Kimmel. As stated by Stereogum , the suspension comes as a result of pressure from Donald Trump’s FCC , allegedly upset about comments the comedian made about the death of Charlie Kirk. The show, which is set to return on September 23, was suspended for a total of six days and sparked a response from celebrities including Sarah McLachlan, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo.

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan and American singer Jewel canceled their plans to perform at an upcoming premiere for Hulu’s documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, which focuses on McLachlan’s 90s festival. Stereogum mentions that Jewel did perform at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make American Healthy Again ball earlier in the year.

While not performing, McLachlan did attend and speak out at the documentary premiere. According to Stereogum, the singer said, “We have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech.”

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo also took to Instagram to weigh in on the suspension, reposting a SAG-AFTRA Instagram post in which the organization condemns ABC’s decision. The “driver’s license singer” also added her own words, which read, “So upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech.” Rodrigo has previously used her platform to speak up regarding political issues. Just recently, the “vampire” singer urged fans to contribute to UNICEF and said, “Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid.” It is worth noting that Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery also features interviews from Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Erykah Badu, and Rodrigo herself.

Olivia Rodrigo speaks out against the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show: “so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/FzRLngxrpx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2025

Wicked star and “twilight zone” singer Ariana Grande also reposted the same SAG-AFTRA post to her Instagram account, joining the many celebrities who have come forward following Kimmel’s suspension.