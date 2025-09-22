Chappell Roan and Nancy Wilson of Heart Perform a Live Duet of “Barracuda” in New York

Home News Rhett Kaya September 22nd, 2025 - 9:01 PM

After covering the iconic Heart song, “Barracuda,” at various live shows, pop singer Chappell Roan brought out the American rock band’s very own Nancy Wilson to join her. On Sunday, September 21, Chappell performed at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, for her current Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour. While a shorter tour, the Midwest Princess pulls out all stops, including extravagant outfits, a makeshift castle, and a dragon-like pet she calls Shigella. The tour features all of the “Pink Pony Club” singer’s hits like “Red Wine Supernova” and “Good Luck Babe!” along with new 2025 releases, including the country pop hybrid titled “The Giver” and the 70s-esque “The Subway.”

The studio version of the much-anticipated ballad marks Roan’s first music video since “HOT TO GO!” Despite the success of “The Subway,” Roan claims an entirely new album might be further away than fans hope. The “Casual” singer has mentioned that the follow-up to her 2023 debut, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, does not yet exist. In an interview with Vogue, the artist said, “It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.

According to NME.com, Roan has been a longtime fan of Heart’s “Barracuda,” making her frequent cover of the song a no-brainer. In fan-recorded videos of the performance, Wilson is seen playing guitar in addition to singing with Roan. The “After Midnight” singer herself has previously joined pop peer Olivia Rodrigo on stage during Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour and Elton John at his yearly fundraiser for the fight against AIDS.

You can watch the joint performance below.