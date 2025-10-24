Brandi Carlile Debuts “Human” Music Video

Home News Ajala Fields October 24th, 2025 - 9:29 PM

11x Grammy Award-winner and 1x Oscar-nominee Brandi Carlile’s highly anticipated new album, Returning To Myself, is out now via Interscope Records/Lost Highway. Along with it, the official music video for the new song, “Human,” debuted, directed by Floria Sigismondi. Watch the new video below.

Her eighth studio album and first solo project in four years, Returning To Myself was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon and finds Carlile looking inward, reflecting backward and ultimately, returning home after spending the last few years pouring herself into collaborations with musical icons and legends.

Carlile shares, “Today is the day. My favorite album is yours now…No one really returns to themselves alone. Returning to myself is just returning me to you. And that’s the only thing I want to do.”

“Brandi Carlile is a once in a generation artist whose pen knows no bounds,” Watt says. “I am constantly blown away by her songwriting, producing, fearless approach and other worldly voice. She is a true leader, and I feel so lucky to have made this album with her. This is her best collection of songs on one album yet!”

Additionally, Dessner shares, “When Brandi came to visit me at Long Pond last year after completing years of work with Joni Mitchell and Elton John, we were both in times of transition. The most interesting music can happen when you feel lost in the woods and that’s exactly what happened. I’m so grateful Brandi trusted me to find herself in these songs. Along the way, I got to work with Brandi’s legendary bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and the incredible Andrew Watt, who is now a friend and collaborator, and my best friend Justin Vernon joined us to sprinkle his inimitable magic. I couldn’t be more proud and honored to be a part of it.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz