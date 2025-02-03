Jerry Cantrell Plays “Hate To Feel” by Alice In Chains Live For The First Time in Over 30-Years During Solo Tour Show

Home News Michelle Grisales February 3rd, 2025 - 8:53 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Float

On Friday, January 31st, Jerry Cantrell began his highly anticipated solo tour at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, ON. The concert featured a mix of Cantrell’s solo material, as well as some classic Alice In Chains tracks. Among the highlights of the night was the rare performance of “Hate To Feel,” a song from Alice In Chains’ iconic 1992 album Dirt. This track, which has not been played by the band since 1993, took fans by surprise as Cantrell and his band delivered a powerful rendition, according to Metal Injection.

Best known as the lead guitarist, vocalist, and primary songwriter for the legendary rock band Alice In Chains, Cantrell has always been at the forefront of the Seattle grunge scene. In 2002, he released his first solo album, Boggy Depot, followed by Degradation Trip in 2002. His solo career showcases a more personal side of Cantrell’s music, with an emphasis on his vocal and guitar work.

The performance of “Hate To Feel” marks a significant moment in Cantrell’s solo career, offering a special treat for both longtime fans of Alice In Chains and those who have followed Cantrell throughout his founding of the band and his individual work. You can catch several videos of the performance online, showcasing the raw energy of the live rendition.

Cantrell is currently on the road with Filter, and fans can look forward to more exciting performances throughout the tour. The tour began on Friday and will continue until March 9th mostly in the United States with a few shows available in Canada. With numerous dates remaining, tickets for the shows are available now.

Alice in Chains is also set to perform at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Sunday, May 11th alongside Metallica, Rob Zombie and many more artists.