Primavera Sound Porto Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Kneecap & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Primavera Sound has announced its Porto lineup for 2026. The festival, which features artists from the Barcelona lineup a week later, happens on June 11-14, at Parque da Cidade in Porto, Portugal, and tickets are on sale now. Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Kneecap and other artists will be headlining the event.

IDLES, Big Thief, Ethel Cain, JADE, Dijon, Slowdive, Viagra Boys, Amaarae, Oklou, Nation of Language, Panda Bear, Black Country New Road, Sudan Archives, Yard Act, Baxter Durty, Joey Valence & Brae, Melt-Banana, Model/Actriz, Smerz, Texas is the Reason, Water From Your Eyes, Agriculture, Annahstasia, Buscabulla, Ninajirachi and other talented souls will per performing at Primavera Sound 2026 as well.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson