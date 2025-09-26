Banks Shares New Rendition Of Massive Attack’s “Teardrop”

Home News Steven Taylor September 26th, 2025 - 4:05 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

American singer-songwriter Banks has released a new track, a cover of the 1998 trip-hop classic “Teardrop” by Massive Attack. The cover is some of the artist’s first new material since her deluxe re-release of Off With Her Head, her 2025 fifth studio album. The track can be found on Banks’ YouTube channel.

The track follows close to the stylings of the original, Banks providing hushed and light vocals over a steady drumbeat and spaced out acoustics. Where it differs is Banks providing vocalizations and more layered vocals, with some added effects as well as sets of backing vocals. It changes some of the hazy vibe the original had for more of a darker sound. Speaking on the cover, Banks said, “Massive Attack has always been a deep well of inspiration for me. Their song Teardrop is one of those rare songs that stopped me in my tracks the first time I heard it. This version is my way of letting it move through me — a quiet homage to their brilliance, while finding space for my own voice within it.”

Banks is also wrapping up the United States leg of her current Off With Her Head Tour, with her sights now set on shows in the UK, Europe, Brazil and Australia across the months of October and November. Massive Attack, meanwhile, made waves as one of the many bands joining the No Music For Genocide campaign. The movement has artists removing access to their music in Israel as a sanctioning effort in response to the country’s actions in Gaza.