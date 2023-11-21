Primavera Sound Barcelona Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Lana Del Rey, The National, PJ Harvey & More

Home News James Reed November 21st, 2023 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Primavera Sound will return to Barcelona from May 29 to June 2, 2024, with Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, and FKA Twigs on the roster. Mitski, Vampire Weekend, Bikini Kill, PJ Harvey, the National, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Deftones will join them at Parc del Fòrum.

Elsewhere on the roster are: Justice, Amaarae, Clipse, Jai Paul, Arca, Yeule, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Sofia Kourtesis, Disclosure, a Mica Levi DJ set, billy woods, A. G. Cook, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Joanna Sternberg, BadBadNotGood, William Basinski, Faye Webster, American Football, Yo La Tengo, Arab Strap, Romy, the Armed, Jessica Pratt, Water From Your Eyes, Nala Sinephro, Hannah Diamond, Lankum, Lambchop and the festival house band, Shellac.

Primavera Sound 2023’s lineup included performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Skrillex, Death Grips, Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Le Tigre, Depeche Mode, Japanese Breakfast and more.

