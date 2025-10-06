Ethel Cain Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Amid the U.K. and Europe leg of her completely sold-out tour, Ethel Cain adds a 2026 North American leg to her Willoughby Tucker Forever run. The new shows include two hometown appearances at The Moon in Tallahassee and dates across the Midwest and Southeast. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cain wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help achieve this, the tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange and AXS Official Resale where, if needed, you can resell your ticket to other fans at the original price paid. She has also partnered with The Ally Coalition so that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to organizations committed to serving the Trans community.

Also, the artist is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and single-handedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour Dates

4/10—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—Indio, CA

4/15–The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas–Las Vegas, NV

4/17—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—Indio, CA

4/19–The Great Saltair––Magna, UT

4/21–Red Rocks Amphitheatre–Denver, CO

4/23—The Astro Amphitheater—Omaha, NE

4/24—Miller High Life Theatre—Milwaukee, WI

4/25—MegaCorp Pavillion—Cincinnati, OH

4/28—The Factory—St. Louis, MO

4/29—Iroquois Amphitheater—Louisville, KY

5/1—FirstBank Amphitheater—Franklin, TN

5/2—The Orion Amphitheater—Huntsville, AL

5/5—The Moon—Tallahassee, FL

5/6—The Moon—Tallahassee, FL

5/8—St. Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

5/9—The Fillmore Miami Beach—Miami Beach, FL

5/11—Orpheum Theater—New Orleans, LA

5/12—Orpheum Theater—New Orleans, LA

5/14—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK

5/15—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK

5/16—Cain’s Ballroom—Tulsa, OK