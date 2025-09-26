Kneecap Issues Statement After Terror Case Against Mo Chara Is Dropped

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 26th, 2025 - 3:12 PM

Earlier this year, Irish Hip-Hop trio Kneecap were faced with legal scrutiny. With band member Mo Chara having been charged with a terror offense, the group had been battling the court since May. Now, the band has issued a statement after the case against Chara was dropped.

A message from Liam Óg: “A massive thank you to my legal team. Darragh, Jude, blinne, Brenda, Gareth and to all at Phoenix law. A special thanks also to my interpreter Susan. This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about… pic.twitter.com/xj16kEvcdl — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 26, 2025

Mo Chara, real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was charged with a terror offense in the UK back in May. The charge was related to November 2024 footage that allegedly shows the artist wrapped in a Hezbollah flag onstage in London, yelling, “Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!” However, back in April the group disavowed Hamas and Hezbollah in April after facing what they called “a coordinated smear campaign” in response to public support of Palestine. The trials led to several tour cancellations from the group.

Stereogum reports that at Woolwich Crown Court in London, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring threw out the charge against Chara on a technicality, describing it as “unlawful” and “null”.

Chara took to X to give a statement on the proceedings, saying, “A massive thank you to my legal team. Darragh, Jude, blinne, Brenda, Gareth and to all at Phoenix law. A special thanks also to my interpreter Susan. This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about “terrorism”, a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up. As people from Ireland we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide. We have suffered and still suffer under “your empire”. Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent. We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state. Free Palestine! Tiocfaidh ár lá.”