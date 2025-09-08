Big Thief Share Fun New Video “Words”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Last week, Big Thief released their sixth studio album, Double Infinity, through 4AD. The album is quickly garnering rave reviews, including Uncut, who praises it as: “uplifting and open-hearted” and Stereogum who calls it: “life-affirming.” And today, the band has release the mind-altering, absurd, giddy, beautiful and just deeply “Big Thief” video for one of the album’s standout tracks, “Words.”

It is the band’s first non-live performance music video since 2017’s “Mythological Beauty” video. The video was directed by Adrianne’s brother, Noah Lenker, who comments: “The finite meanings of our words encompass the boundaries of how we perceive reality. Yet… there are times when cosmic bubbles breach through our spirit’s wellspring and issue forth other sensations—glimmers of possibilities, ineffable vastness, and mystagogic connectedness beyond the horizon where language dissolves.”

The director adds: “Do we wield words, or do our words wield us? And how may we reshape and shape anew words that will better aid us? Sometimes we must play with the letters of our alphabet soup, sometimes we must combust our pencils to then scribe novel glyphs of empowerment into the sands of time.”