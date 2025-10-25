Skrillex Drops New Single “Fuze”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 25th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Skrillex, a well-known name in electronic music, has joined forces with up-and-coming artist ISOxo to create an exciting new track called “Fuze.” This collaboration is important for Skrillex’s career because it shows his constant drive to innovate and explore new sounds. Famous for mixing different genres and creating fresh musical landscapes, Skrillex proves once again that he’s great at spotting and supporting new talent by working with ISOxo, who brings his own unique style. The release of “Fuze” comes after their thrilling DJ performance at the Niteharts Festival where they impressed audiences together.

Earlier this year, Skrillex released his eagerly awaited album called F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3. This new work is an important step in his career, showing how he has grown as an artist and continues to impress fans. Both longtime followers and new listeners admire his boldness and willingness to try new things in electronic music. Released by OWSLA and Atlantic Records, the album has received praise for its creative sounds and genre mix, setting a high bar in the industry. With this release, Skrillex confirms that he’s still a leader in music while also focusing on growing creatively.

“Fuze” shows how well Skrillex and ISOxo work together in the studio. The song mixes their unique styles, making it feel new yet familiar to fans who have been around for a while. It features exciting beats and complex layers that grab listeners’ attention with its strong rhythms and catchy tunes. As people listen, they are taken on an engaging journey showcasing the innovative sound Skrillex is famous for.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi