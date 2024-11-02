Champion, Skrillex, Four Tet and Naisha Collaborate on New Single “Talk To Me”

Home News Lily Meline November 2nd, 2024 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The four electronic artists Champion, Skrillex, Four Tet and Naisha are known for their fast-paced, energetic dubstep and techno tracks. So, in a surprising turn of events, the four of them have teamed up for a relatively low-key new single, “Talk To Me.”

The single was conceptualized as a self-love anthem by the four artists in a writing session. Naisha delivers silky-smooth vocals in Hindi, with the only English lyrics being the song’s title. The song’s beat, bass and electronic flourishes were produced with the combined help of Champion, Skrillex and Four Tet, all of whom seem to be good friends. Skrillex and Four Tet, in particular, seem to be inseparable these days, as they’ve worked together in collaboration with Starrah and Fred Again.., among many other notable DJs.

You can listen to the song for yourself down below: