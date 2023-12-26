M.I.A. Surprise Releases New Mixtape Bells Collection Featuring Skrillex, Blaqstarr & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 2:21 PM

According to pitchfork.com, artist M.I.A. has released a mixtape of new music called Bells Collection, which is a 16 track release includes new songs such as “Never Alone,” “Bella Hadid,” “Amen,” “Solitude” and the most recent song “Free Pali.” M.I.A. recorded the mixtape in London where some of the songs feature contributions from Skrillex, Blaqstarr and Troy Baearlier. People can listen to Bells Collection through M.I.A.’s website ohmni.com.

While talking about her latest music release, M.I.A. states: “I present you a gift from the East, star of wonder star of night. Beauty. Bright. Sacred. Cosmic. Magnetism. A collaboration with God. Limited edition hear it only on ohmni.com. If you want to share this gift, click send, to your friend! Merry Christmas! Jesus saves.”

The artist released her recent album, Mata back in 2022 and earlier that year M.I.A. released three singles “The One,” “Popular,” and “Beep.” Then on previous year, M.I.A. dropped “Babylon,” which coincided with the auction of her 2010 Vicki Leekx mixtape as an NFT.

Mata was M.I.A.’s first album since 2016’s AIM and before releasing the record, the artist mentioned that she is now a born-again Christian during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.