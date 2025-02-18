Mumford & Sons Share Harmonic New Single “Malibu”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 5:11 PM

Today, Mumford & Sons has shared the second track that is from their forthcoming fifth album, RUSHMERE. “Malibu” plays beautifully with close elegant harmonies that helps bring Mumford & Sons’ signature sound. The slow, multi-layered build and the swell of instruments in its eventual crescendo, the tune is another timely example of what Mumford & Sons can create effortlessly as they reveal the shape and soul of RUSHMERE.

While talking about the ditty, Marcus Mumford said: “Malibu’ was the first song we wrote when we got back together in Los Angeles in January 2023. The song just felt like us and the process of recording it with Dave Cobb captured it on record in a way that made us feel it had to open RUSHMERE. We love it.”

The track follows the recent announcement and subsequent selling out, of an intimate global club tour that kicks off in Amsterdam on March 5, and concludes at Brooklyn’s Paramount on March 26. The 9-date run also brings the band home to London at the O2 Kentish Town Forum on March 9.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz