Innings Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Mumford & Sons, Cage The Elephant & More

Leila Franco September 21st, 2025 - 1:41 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Innings Festival is returning to Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park for its eighth edition, taking place February 20th through the 22nd, 2026. Known for blending top-tier music with appearances from baseball legends, the festival has once again delivered a stacked lineup headlined by Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons.

For Blink-182, it’s another chance to showcase their pop-punk legacy, riding high off their reunion momentum and recent tours that have reignited longtime fans, as well as recent collaborations, we can expect for the energy to be at an all time high when Blink-182 gets on stage at Innings Festival. Mumford & Sons will also be bringing their festival-ready folk-rock anthems to Tempe, while Twenty One Pilots promise an exciting performance of their best genre-blurring hits and electrifying stage presence.

Just below the headliners, Cage The Elephant and Subline are set to deliver some of the weekend’s most thrilling sets. Full of high-energy performances and modern rock staples, these memorable appearances will continue these bands’ legacies with timeless hits. As well as indie-folk favorite Lord Huron, alt-rock veterans Goo Goo Dolls and rising singer-songwriter Myles Smith rounding out a strong second tier of performances.

The lineup will also feature the hip-hop group Public Enemy, Dashboard Confessional and Grouplove. Hip-hop legend Big Boi, indie-pop band Peach Pit, and rockers OK Go add even more to the festival. Many more acts will keep the weekend alive, providing the perfect blend of genres for fans of all tastes.