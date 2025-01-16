Mumford & Sons Announces First New Album In Seven Years RUSHMERE For March 2025 Release

Home News Clare Gehlich January 16th, 2025 - 7:37 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Mumford & Sons have announced revealed plans for their first new album in seven years, RUSHMERE, set for release on March 28 through Island/Glassnote. The band announced that the album’s lead single from the record will arrive later this week, NME has reported today (Jan. 16). This marks their first full-length release since 2018’s Delta, which topped the US Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. Their 2024 Pharrell Williams collaboration, “Good People,” will not appear on the album.

RUSHMERE also marks the band’s debut as a trio, following the 2021 departure of banjoist Winston Marshall. Marshall left due to backlash for his praise of a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo, calling the author “brave” for Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy. The book claims that far-left activists pose a threat to democracy, a stance that drew widespread criticism, according to an article from BBC. In the meantime, Marcus Mumford explored a solo career, releasing his own album.

The forthcoming album and its lead single were co-produced by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb, known for his work with artists like Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Slash. The band expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, describing Cobb as a “legendary friend.” “We’re excited about this one, first,” they added.

Over their career, Mumford & Sons have garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. Their debut album, Sigh No More, earned the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2011, along with six Grammy nominations and a Mercury Prize nod. A live Grammy performance in 2011 with Bob Dylan and The Avett Brothers cemented their popularity in the U.S. Their second album, Babel, earned eight Grammy nominations, including a win for Album of the Year, and the band was named Best British Group at the 2013 Brit Awards.

RUSHMERE Tracklist:

1. Malibu

2. Caroline

3. Rushmere

4. Monochrome

5. Truth

6. Where It Belongs

7. Anchor

8. Surrender

9. Blood On The Page (feat. Madison Cunningham)

10. Carry O