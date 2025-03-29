Mumford & Sons Announce Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lea Tran March 29th, 2025 - 3:16 PM

In the wake of their new album “Rushmere”, Mumford & Sons announces a 2025 North America tour.

The tour starts in Bend, Oregon, on June 5th. The band will perform in various cities, such as Philadelphia, Nashville, and Austin, concluding its North American tour on October 26th in Omaha, Nebraska.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting April 4.

Their supporting acts include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours, and Divorce.

Supporting acts are dependent on the city’s performance. More information is listed on the tour date schedule.

The band just concluded their spring 2025 international tour on March 26, where they performed in London, New York, and other major cities.

Mumford & Sons are partnering with PLUS1 again to support War Children. Similar to their spring 2025 tour, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to help a war child.

Their fifth album, RUSHMERE, was released on March 28. It was produced with Grammy-winning, Dave Cobb.

Mumford & Sons is made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane. They have received various awards for their work, including the Grammy for 2013’s Album of the Year.

MUMFORD & SONS TOUR DATES

May 25—Liverpool, U.K.—Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

June 5—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

June 9—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre*

June 12—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl†

June 14—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

June 17—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center†

June 18—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center†

June 20—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

June 21—Saratoga Springs, NY— Broadview Stage at SPAC‡

June 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

June 24—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage†

July 4—Dublin, Ireland—Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Verona, Italy—Arena di Verona

July 18—Quincy, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre§

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 24—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

July 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#

July 27—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 29—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park||

July 31—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater||

August 8—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium~

October 8—Chicago, IL—United Center**

October 9—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center**

October 11—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum**

October 12—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena**

October 14—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center**

October 16—Buffalo, NY—KeyBank Center**

October 17—Montréal, QC—Centre Bell**

October 19—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena**

October 20—Detroit, MI— Little Caesars Arena**

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena††

October 24—Austin, TX— Moody Center††

October 25—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center††

October 26—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center Arena††

November 6—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena

November 8—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena

November 10—Berlin, Germany—Uber Arena

November 12—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena

November 13—Antwerp, Belgium—Sportpaleis

November 14—Paris, France—Adidas Arena

November 16— Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg—Rockhal

November 17—Amsterdam, Netherlands— Ziggo Dome

November 19—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena

November 20—Zurich, Switzerland—Hallenstadion

November 21—Milan, Italy—Unipol Forum

November 23—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi

November 25—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

November 29—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (NEW DATE ADDED)

November 30—Leeds, U.K.—First Direct Arena†† (NEW DATE ADDED)

December 2—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hyrdo†† (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live†† (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Sheffield, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Birmingham, U.K.— Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Cardiff, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 10—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

December 11—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Divorce

†with special guest Good Neighbours

‡with special guest Gigi Perez

with special guest Japanese Breakfast

^with special guest Madison Cunningham

#with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

||with special guest Margo Price

~with special guest Lucius

**with special guest Michael Kiwanuka

††with special guest Sierra Ferrell