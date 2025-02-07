Brandi Carlile and Elton John Team Up For Colorful New Video “Who Believes In Angels?”

Home News Catalina Martello February 7th, 2025 - 10:17 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released the new music video, “Who Believes In Angels?” The video comes shortly after the announcement of new studio album Who Believes In Angels? set to be released on April 4th, 2025. The album will be a collaborative studio album by both Elton and Carlie. You can preorder the album here.

The video is an explosion of fantastic colors that truly reflect Elton and Carlile’s flamboyant fashion sense. The video opens with a young girl wearing a t-shirt that says “Elton John” and she uncovers an arcade game. The video then fades into Carlile and Elton inside the arcade game. Carlile starts off on vocals and has a blue guitar in her hand. The blue guitar replicates an angel wing, further showing off the two’s extravagant style. Elton on the other hand, is sat playing the piano. The piano is blue and features the other angel wing on top of it. Elton did not miss the chance to wear another fabulous outfit; he is in a gold cape. The press release comments on the use of angel wings, “The new video is a kaleidoscopic tribute to the rock & roll angels who continue to inspire successive generations.”

The small details in the video is what truly sets it apart from other music videos. Brandi and Elton’s names are constantly shown throughout the video. Brandi is spelled out on the child’s bracelet and the duo’s names are shown in the backdrop. The backdrop reads, “Elton and Brandi,” in a retro carnival font. Dancers are dancing between cardboard cut-outs of pink clouds, furthering the themes of “rock & roll angels.”

David LaChappelle directed the video and showed off his creative power. LaChappelle and Elton have collaborated together for many different pieces. They first met in 1998 and since then LaChappelle has directed 3 of Elton’s music videos, including “Who Believes In Angels,” and shot poster covers. LaChapelle says when talking about the music video, “It’s been a wonderful continuation of this journey with Elton over the last 20+ years – projects, videos, stage productions, photo shoots… I love these creative challenges we’ve explored and working on this duet with Brandi was really good fun and hard work, but a joyful experience on set. We created a gigantic pinball machine and made a magical world that reminds us of where we’ve been as kids – that dreams do come true – and creating together with your heroes can be a sublime experience. Below you can watch a behind the scenes video of Who Believes In Angels. This is the first time fans are able to tune in on Elton’s recording and writing process.





