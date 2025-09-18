Girls Just Wanna Weekend Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Brandi Carlile, The Chicks, Lucius & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Girls Just Wanna Weekend will return for its 7th annual celebration in January with The Chicks and Sam Smith joining Brandi Carlile as headliners. Additional performers include CMAT, Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae, Lucius, Jasmine.4.t, Allison Ponthier, SistaStrings, Autumn Nichols, Arroba Nat, The Carlile Family Band, The Marshgrass Mamas, a Titans of Americana set (special guests to be announced) and comedian Kristin Key.

Produced by 100x Hospitality and set to take place at Mexico’s stunning Barceló Maya Resort January 15-19, 2026, the all-inclusive experience promises an unforgettable blend of live music and immersive activities in an idyllic tropical setting. All-inclusive Event Packages for Girls Just Wanna Weekend sever is now available here.

Each package includes premium resort accommodations, access to all concerts, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, diverse all-inclusive dining options, daily pool parties, artist-curated activities and access to add adventurous off-site excursions. Located along one of the most spectacular beaches in the Mexican Caribbean, Barceló Maya Resort offers white sandy beaches, a turquoise sea and beautiful views of the idyllic surroundings.

Since being founded by Carlile in 2018, Girls Just Wanna Weekend has featured a remarkable lineup of all female and non-binary artists including Janelle Monae, Shania Twain, Indigo Girls, Sheryl Crow, Sarah McLachlan, Muna, Tanya Tucker, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Yola, Wendy & Lisa, Maren Morris, Brandy Clark, Patty Griffin, Celisse and many more acts.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz