Elton John & Brandi Carlile Share Empowering New Single “Swing For The Fences”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 5th, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Don’t ever count out the Rocket Man, as he soured his way back into the headlines accompanied by Brandi Carlile with the release of new single “Swing For The Fences”. The duo’s new hit is the prelude to the their upcoming album Who Believes In Angels? set to release this spring. John and Share are also holding an event called An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile, on March 28th, 2025, which is unfortunately sold out, but for those who were able to obtain tickets are in for quite the ride. Listen to the new single below.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have joined forces as a dynamic duo, blending their legendary artistry and storytelling prowess. Carlile, a powerhouse in folk-rock, and John, the iconic piano man, share a deep admiration for each other’s work, making their collaboration a natural fit. Their partnership promises a fresh take on classic sounds, fusing John’s timeless melodies with Carlile’s raw, heartfelt vocals. They are set to release new music, featuring a mix of reimagined classics and original compositions. With plans for an intimate tour and surprise appearances, fans can expect a captivating fusion of past and present musical brilliance.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s new single “Swing For The Fences” is an anthemic celebration of resilience, ambition and taking bold risks. Blending John’s signature piano-driven melodies with Carlile’s soulful vocals, the song encourages listeners to chase their dreams fearlessly. It symbolizes perseverance, unity and the power of embracing life’s constant challenges head-on and out loud.