The Oscars Nominates Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Diane Warren and More While Removing Live Performances for the 2025 Show

The Oscars have revealed its nominations for the 97th Academy Awards, with the Best Original Song category featuring an array of musical legends and rising stars. The notable nominees include Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Diane Warren, and others, celebrating their successful year in the music industry.

Among the highlighted works are original compositions from critically acclaimed films. These nominations underscore the Academy’s recognition of music as a vital storytelling element in film, with each song reflecting the films themes and approaches.

However, the announcement comes with a significant change to the Oscars ceremony format. For the 2025 show, the Academy has decided to remove live performances. Traditionally a beloved segment of the broadcast, live performances have provided artists with a platform to showcase their work to the star studded audience. This year, instead of live renditions, the event will feature pre-recorded vignettes from behind the scenes which will explore the creative processes of the nominated artists and composers. Stereogum reports that the decision was announced to academy members via email.

This decision is a departure from long time tradition, aimed at offering audiences a deeper understanding of the artistry and collaboration involved in creating original music for film. It also reflects production considerations as the Academy seeks to streamline the event’s format while still honoring the contributions of the music nominees.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is set to take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony still will maintain its status as a star-studded celebration of cinema. While the absence of live music performances may reshape the evening’s charm, the spotlight remains on the achievements of artists and actors across all categories, still solidifying the award as one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious honors. The news comes just over a week after the Academy donated a quarter of a million dollars towards the Los Angeles Fire Relief fund.

Photo credit: Boston lynn Shulz.