Brandi Carlile Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Anthony Salvato October 22nd, 2025 - 11:05 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

As the arrival of her new album looms, 11 time Grammy award winner and Oscar nominee, country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile announced she would hit the road and go on tour for “The Human Tour”. The tour will kick off with a few stadium shows beginning at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Feb. 10.

From there, Carlile will head to TD Garden in Boston and later Madison Square Garden then up to Toronto before heading out west. After one stop at Allstate Arena in Illinois, Carlile sets out to Minnesota, Utah, and Oregon before closing out the domestic shows with two of the final three performances in California.

After over a six month hiatus, the tour picks back up with the European leg of the tour making stops through Dublin, Glasgow, Paris, London, Stockholm and more before finally wrapping up in Lisbon over a year from now on Nov. 1.

“The Human Tour” will follow Carlile’s new album Returning to Myself which is set to release this Friday. Returning to Myself will be Carlile’s 10th studio album and second of 2025. Earlier this year, Carlile jointly-released an album with music icon ELton JOhn, Who Believes in Angels?.

In preparation for the album, Carlile released her first single from the new project last weekend with a track titled “Church and State”. The track will likely serve as the third and final single released ahead of the album, currently alongside the title track “Returning To Myself” and single “A War With Time”.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

on-sale next Friday, October 31 at 10:00am local time

2/10/26—Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena*

2/12/26—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

2/13/26—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

2/18/26—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena*

2/20/26—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena*

2/21/26—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center*

2/24/26—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

2/27/26—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

3/4/26—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

3/6/26—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center*

10/15/26—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

10/18/26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

10/19/26—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

10/21/26—London, U.K—The O2

10/23/26—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

10/24/26—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

10/26/26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/27/26—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

10/29/26—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

10/30/26—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

11/1/26—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno