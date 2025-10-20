Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyers File Motion To Appeal 4 Year Prison Sentence

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 7:40 PM

According to usatoday.com, Sean “Diddy” Combs is appealing his conviction and 50-month prison sentence in his alleged federal sex-crimes case.Three months after the verdict was delivered in his two-month trial and two weeks after his sentencing, Combs‘ legal team filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on October 20.

The details of the Combs‘s alleged appeal will be submitted to the court at a later date. On July 2, a 12-person jury handed down a split verdict that acquitted the artist of the most serious charges: alleged racketeering and sex trafficking. The 55-year-old was found guilty of alleged two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On October 3, a stoic Combs learned in court that he would be incarcerated for around three more years. Though the federal detention center where he will be relocated has not been determined, Combs has been behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest. During his court appearance on October 3, Combs apologized to both Ventura Fine and his former partner “Jane,” who had both testified about allegedly experiencing years of abuse and manipulation from Combs.