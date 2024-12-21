Sean Diddy Combs Named In New Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape During 1991 Charity Event

Home News Cristian Garcia December 21st, 2024 - 7:14 PM

Sean Comb (aka P. Diddy) is facing a new rape allegation, one that dates back before his rise to fame. According to an article from TMZ, the accuser who is filing as a Jane Doe, says she was attending a December 1991 charity basketball event at the City College of New York, which was co-sponsored by the then up-and-coming producer, Sean Combs.

During the event, she and a friend were invited by an unnamed rapper set to appear at the event. When the two arrived, she said the crowd outside was large and getting unruly. The two made it inside with the help of a security guard. Once inside, the two looked for the rapper and came across Combs in one of the dressing rooms. They asked Combs if he could help them find their friend and Combs replied, ‘I make it happen’.

The Jane Doe then describes being a handed a plastic cup filled with Coca-Cola by Combs and told to take drink from it. She took a sip, immediately started feeling woozy and got up to leave – but she claims Combs blocked her. Further describing that Combs allegedly started fondling her and overpowered her as she was struggling to get out. She alleges he pushed her down, tore off her underwear and then raped her.

As the Jane Doe told Combs she was going to tell her rapper friend what had happened, but claims Combs interjected and threatened her not to do that, claiming “people can come up missing.” The accuser then says Combs left to deal with something at the event, she then found her friend and they made their exit. In the suit, she says outside was chaotic as people were running in every direction.

Diddy’s attorneys have offered a response to these allegations as they describe in the article, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail and that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”