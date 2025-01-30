Kanye West References Sean Diddy Combs In New Song Snippet

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 6:18 PM

According to nme.com, Kanye West has shared some snippets of his new material that features a shoutout to Sean Diddy Combs and having threesomes with his wife. The rapper took over the 1 Oak club in Tokyo, Japan where he, internet personality Justin LaBoy and rapper Jim Jones played a few of West’s tracks from the DJ booth.

The artist played a song that featured vocals from his daughter North West over Dipset’s “I’m Ready:” “Focused on my dreams /I’m working at them everyday / I’m ready / I’m Ready,” North West rapped. Another track played by West sees him rap over Future‘s “Lil Demon” from his 2024 mixtape Mixtape Pluto. In a verse on the track, West made a reference to his wife Bianca Censori by rapping: “Come fuck my wife with me / they love to see me shining!”

In a separate song, West also gave a shoutout to Diddy, who was arrested last September and charged with alleged crimes including alleged sexual trafficking and racketeering. Diddy has since been held in a federal jail in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York City awaiting trial, which is set to begin on May 5. If convicted, Diddy could serve anywhere between 15 years to life in prison.

Kanye West premiered new music in Tokyo, appearing to be remixes of Future songs such as “Lil Demon” and “Magic Don Juan” 🇯🇵🔥 pic.twitter.com/cRnxbg01dq — Key To The City 🔑 (@K3yToTheCity) January 30, 2025

While rapping on a remix of Future’s Magic Don Juan, West says: “Might just show up to the Met Gala in some Sean John,” which refers to Diddy’s clothing line.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback