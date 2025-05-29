Sean Diddy Combs’ Former Assistant Testifies He Allegedly Physically & Sexually Assaulted Her

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

According to cnn.com, Mia, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistants, has testified that allegedly she never initiated sexual contact with Combs or told him she wanted to have sex with him. The former assistant said that the alleged sexual assaults were always sporadic and did not follow a pattern but they happened when Combs didn’t have a girlfriend around.

Mia did allegedly mention that their dynamic was that there were never any boundaries: “It wasn’t weird for me to be in his room at all hours of the night or waking him up or talking to him while he was on the toilet.” said Mia.

Mia testified that allegedly she always thought there would not be a “next time” because the alleged acts we so random and spaced out: “I always thought that the next time I would and if there were ever a next time, I would somehow be more prepared,” she said. Mia said after the alleged sexual assaults she would keep things moving: “There wasn’t time to stop and think and reflect or anything, just keep it moving like it never happened,” she testified.