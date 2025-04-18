Sean Diddy Combs’ Request To Delay Trafficking Trial Denied, Legal Team Files Motion To Exclude Cassie Hotel Footage From Evidence

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 18th, 2025 - 7:49 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles continue as a judge recently denied his request to delay his May 5 trial. The rap star is currently facing a slew of allegations stemming from 2004, according to NME, including those from ex-girlfriend and singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, in which he asked for more time to prepare his defense as he will be pleading not guilty to all charges, according to CNN.

The decision came from Combs’ legal team as they also filed a motion to exclude the viral hotel surveillance footage from being admitted into evidence during the trial. The footage shows Combs assaulting Venture in a hotel hallway where he is seen grabbing Venture by the hair, kicking, punching, and throwing a vase at her. The video went extremely viral, with Combs later making an apology video to his fans, calling his actions “inexcusable.”

Combs, as stated before, has decided to plead not guilty to all allegations. He is currently facing several serious accusations, such as sexual assault, racketeering, and engaging in the trafficking of prostitution.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will,” stated Combs’ lead defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

The court has yet to decide whether or not the footage will be permissible during trial, but in the meantime, Combs will continue to go to trial on May 5 and remain under scrutiny.