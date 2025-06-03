Former Security Officer Claims Sean Diddy Combs Paid Him $100,000 For 2016 Hotel Video

Eddy Garcia, a former security officer at the InterContinental Hotel, testified today about his alleged involvement in a 2016 video of Combs that allegedly shows him physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Garcia said on the stand that he allegedly accepted $100,000 from Combs in exchange for video footage of the incident. And Combs allegedly had Garcia sign a non-disclosure agreement at the time declaring that there was no other copies of it.

And Now, Schneider has shared her thoughts about the alleged NDA from Combs’ business: “So prosecutors are trying to prove this is a racketeering conspiracy run by what they call in the indictment the Combs’ enterprise,” she told CNN’s Boris Sanchez and Erica Hill today. “So these are little pieces of linkage to the business.”

Schneider went on to note that while Garcia’s testimony is allegedly not “the end all, be all” in terms of proving that Combs allegedly committed racketeering, the former security officer’s account is still “very important because from the prosecution’s perspective, it shows what we call indicia of guilt, awareness of guilt.”

“It looks like this testimony is being presented to cover up an alleged crime. That alleged crime is engaging with a prostitute, allegedly subjecting Cassie Ventura to the ‘Freak Offs’ and coerced sexual activity. So it’s a very important element for the prosecution to show,” Schneider said.